Rotherham United v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa praise for Jack Clarke who 'belongs in first division at highest level'

HEAD coach Marcelo Bielsa believes the immediate impression made by Leeds United teenager Jack Clarke shows the winger belongs in the first division at the highest level.

Eighteen-year-old Academy graduate Clarke has excelled since being handed his Whites debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on October 6.

After another ten outings from the bench - including a stunning display at Aston Villa which yielded his first goal - Clarke was then handed his first Whites start in the 2-1 loss at QPR in the FA Cup third round.

The teen has kept his place since - starting in both the 2-0 win at home to Derby County and last weekend's 2-1 loss at Stoke City - and the winger will again line up from the off in Saturday's clash at Rotherham United.

"We have many young players that arrive at the high level," said Bielsa of Clarke.

"The players who start the high competition with the first team and play well, we don't have many players who can do that.

"And even less players who stay as elite players.

"And the step he is making shows he belongs to the category of players who play in the first division and who play at the highest level.

"But we will have conformation of this with time."

Asked how important it was that Clarke continued his development at Leeds, Bielsa said: "The important thing is the opinion of the club and of course the opinion of the player.

"We haven’t talked about this subject. It's something that I didn’t talk about with him."