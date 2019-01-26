Rotherham United v Leeds United: Kiko Casilla handed Whites debut as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes for Millers clash

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will make his senior debut for Marcelo Bielsa's side on Saturday afternoon as the Whites make two changes for the trip to Rotherham on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid stopper made his bow for the club in the development squad's game with Southampton on Monday at Tadcaster and has now been handed his senior debut by the Argentine.

Kalvin Phillips also returns to the fold following his three-match ban in place of Pontus Jansson who misses out after his red card at Stoke City last weekend.

Luke Ayling and Gjanni Alioski begin the game as the two wing-backs with captain Liam Cooper partnering Phillips at the back.

Bielsa has opted to stay with the same front six as the loss to the Potters last Saturday as Adam Forshaw plays as the deep-lying midfielder.

Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich remain further forward as the two attacking midfielders playing off lone front man Kemar Roofe.

Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison and academy graduate Jack Clarke begin the afternoon as the two wide men.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Phillips, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Clarke, Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Halme, Pearce, Roberts.

Rotherham United XI: Rodak, Mattock, Vaulks, Ajayi, Forde, Taylor, Towell, Robertson, Smith, Ragget, Jones. Subs: Price, Vyner, Wood, Palmer, Crooks, Vassell, Yates.