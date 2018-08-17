Rotherham United fan hilariously predicts line-up for Leeds United clash

Rotherham United face the tough task of a trip to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this weekend in the Championship and one fan believes he's found the answer to stopping the hosts.

The Whites have won all three of their games this season so far putting on a wonderful display of attacking football in the Argentine's high intensity style. So how will Rotherham deal with that this weekend? Here's how one Millers fan is predicting Paul Warne's men will line-up on Saturday afternoon...

Well, it might not be quite the eleven Warne selects to take on Leeds but it's pretty funny nonetheless. A good sense of humour if nothing else!

Let us know your score predictions in the comments section below.