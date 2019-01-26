Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: Mateusz Klich is scoring goals and feeling "great" after first double of professional career

MATEUSZ KLICH admitted he was left feeling "great" after returning to scoring goals as the first brace of his career earned a 2-1 success for Leeds United at Championship hosts Rotherham United.

After a stunning start to the season which featured five league goals in his first 13 games, Whites midfielder Klich had gone 15 Championship fixtures without netting with the Pole's last strike coming in the 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers on October 20.

Klich, though, proved the match winner in Saturday's clash at Rotherham - latching on to a fine pass from Pablo Hernandeaz to draw United level after Semi Ajayi's stunning opener and then bagging the winning goal with a cool finish after a Jack Harrison pass with just four minutes to go.

"To be fair I have never scored two goals in one game in my professional football career so I was quite okay with that!" smiled Klich.

"It feels great. Finally I found the net and especially when we have won a very, very tough game, I am very happy."

Reflecting on his two strikes, Klich said: "For the first one it was a great ball from Pablo.

"My first touch wasn't good but then I would say I used the mistake from the opponent and somehow I put the ball in the net so that was very good. I put it in with my big toe.

"The second one was a good goal, I should have scored a goal like that already - at Aston Villa I had the same chance but I missed and this time I scored so I'm very, very happy."