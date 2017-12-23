Roofe says Whites will not be distracted by lure of play-offs place

KEMAR ROOFE says Leeds United’s players will not be distracted by the lure of a place in the top six come Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash with Hull City at Elland Road.

Seventh-placed Leeds are just one point adrift of the play-offs with the Whites only a point behind both fifth-placed Aston Villa and sixth-placed Sheffield United.

With Villa hosting the Blades on Saturday evening, a victory against Hull would definitely put the Whites in the top six over Christmas but Roofe insists his men are paying little attention to the table and will continue to focus on one game at a time.

“Honestly, we don’t think about it,” said Roofe.

“We take it game by game and I think if you start worrying about the league now then you lose focus.

“It’s what happens at the end of the season.

“We had a great start and then we fell off a bit but we are back on it and we are building momentum as well.

“We are getting the points and we are getting back up the table.”

Asked if United’s players lost any confidence through the side’s difficult run in late September, October and early November, Roofe added: “No, and I think that’s why he have been able to get back on it and climb the table again, because we stayed focused.

“We still trained as hard, if not even harder on the training field.

“We were still confident and we had belief because we knew with what we were putting on the training field, we knew it was just a matter of time before our results turned around.”