Roofe return, Bielsa, Monk and Bamford's got the Blues - six things you need to know ahead of Leeds United v Birmingham City

Leeds United travel to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what do you need to know ahead of the game?

If you've missed any of the pre-match build-up we've got you covered - here are the six key things you need to know to get caught up ahead of the showdown.

Kemar Roofe is back - Leeds United team news

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been passed fit for this weekend's trip to Birmingham City in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has missed United's last eight games after suffering knee ligament damage in the victory over Swansea City at Elland Road in mid-February.

Roofe, who has bagged 14 goals and two assists this season, will provide a welcome boost to Marcelo Bielsa's squad for the run-in with seven games to go.

Leeds are set to be without defender Barry Douglas for the rest of the campaign after the left-back underwent surgery to repair a ruptured medial ligament picked up in the win over Millwall last Saturday.

Kiko Casilla is expected to return in goal in place of Bailey Peacock-Farrell after serving a one-match ban for his sending off against Sheffield United before the international break.

Adam Forshaw also made his comeback to the first-team squad last time out following a lengthy lay-off and is expected to be involved once again.

Izzy Brown is available for selection after the Whites head coach revealed a slight knock prevented his inclusion last weekend against the Lions.

What Marcelo Bielsa has said...

On Birmingham City...

"After they beat us at Elland Road, Birmingham started a long period where they produced a high level.

"They have good strikers, wingers and they are solid in defence.

"In the first game we didn't feel all of these skills. "But after they showed these skills in a long period of time.

"It's not the only reason to respect them. We respect them a lot too because of what they have done this season."

On the promotion race...

“In football, to imagine what’s going to happen is very difficult.

“One of the best things about football is how unpredictable it is. To make a hypothesis or to imagine the future is not easy and it’s not convenient either because you have a lot of room for mistakes.

“I have in mind all the mathematical options that can happen. We cannot say something won’t happen when from a mathematical point of view, it can.”

What Garry Monk has said...

On Leeds...

"You always have to be good defensively against any team, but especially against a team of the quality of Leeds.

"But we proved that in the first game where they didn't have a meaningful shot on goal until the 85th minute, when they actually scored their goal.

"That just shows how well we did defensively against them and how disciplined and focused we were.

"We need to be the same in terms of attitude and competitiveness in this game."

On key man Pablo Hernandez...

"Pablo's quality is undeniable. I brought him in to Leeds and we were very lucky to have him at Leeds, obviously we had a relationship with Pablo previous to that and that was a factor in him coming.

"But Leeds also have other qualities, they have quite a few players there who have the quality to play at a higher level and they are showing that this season.

"Pablo is obviously one of the best players in the league, especially offensively. He is a quality above in this league, that's why I brought him to Leeds.

"We are hoping he doesn't contribute as well in this game, I will have a good chat with him afterwards - but hopefully he doesn't perform as well as he has done."

Patrick Bamford's woes - but strong Blues record

Patrick Bamford just loves playing against Birmingham City.

The striker has found the net in all three career league starts against the Blues, scoring twice with Middlesbrough and once with Derby County.

The 25-year-old, though, put in a poor showing last weekend against Millwall and now has the added pressure of the returning Kemar Roofe to the squad at St Andrew's.

Bielsa admitted during his pre-match press conference that he had been working as hard as he always does to to right his wrongs ahead of the fixture.

“The work we’ve done with him in training has been normal,” Bielsa revealed.

“Patrick Bamford is a very serious player and he takes responsibility for the work we do during the week.

“He has a very strong mind and his opinion is true, maybe it (Millwall) was not his best game. But his level of motivation is the same.”

Birmingham's current form - not again, surely?

Current league form: LLLLL

The last time Leeds faced a side on as poor a run as Birmingham City, well, we all know how that went at QPR.

City have suffered five league defeats in a row which, coupled with the nine-point deduction, has seen them slide down the Championship table.

The Blues last victory came in late February as they defeated Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Defeats to Hull City, Aston Villa, Millwall and Preston have followed before a battling 3-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend - surely not?