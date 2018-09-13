Roofe facing two to three weeks out as Leeds United issue updates on injured quintet

LEEDS UNITED striker Kemar Roofe is facing between two and three weeks out with a calf problem with Pablo Hernandez's hamstring injury set to sideline the Spaniard for four to five weeks.

United have provided a clear update in regards to the club's current injuries through head of medicine and performance Rob Price who has revealed that Gaetano Berardi's knee injury will sideline the defender for approximately three more weeks.

Price has confirmed that £7m summer striker signing Patrick Bamford is facing four months on the sidelines with his PCL knee injury with Price also revealing that 18-year-old Jamie Shackleton has an ankle injury.

Shackleton, though, will "return to training at the end of next week if he continues his excellent progress."

LEEDS UNITED INJURY UPDATE

Patrick Bamford (knee): 4 months

Pablo Hernandez (hamstring): 4-5 weeks

Kemar Roofe (calf): 2-3 weeks

Gaetano Berardi (knee): 3 weeks

Jamie Shackleton (ankle): 1 week