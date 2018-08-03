Ronaldo Vieira says emotional goodbye to Leeds United following departure

Ronaldo Vieira has paid an emotional tribute to Leeds United following his £7m move to Serie A side Sampdoria.

Vieira, who made 28 Championship appearances last season, was deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road this season following the arrival of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The 20-year-old though sent out a heartwarming message on Thursday evening after the club confirmed the switch.

"Sometimes in life things don't go as you want them to go," Vieira wrote on his twitter account.

"Somtimes things are out of your control. But then you have to take those opportunities and give it your everything the same way as I have always done. I have nothing but love for Leeds United.

"I have many great memories, I started my career at Leeds so I would like to thank every coach and member of staff who has been involved in my development, my team-mates who have become like family to me and I wish them all the best for the future.

"The fans have been unbelievable. I've received many positive messages over the past couple of days and I just want to say thank you for your support, it has been amazing home and away. You are the best fans in the world."