Ronaldo Vieira’s back in the thick of things at Leeds United

Ronaldo Vieira’s first ever assist took 57 games to arrive but it was worth the wait when it came.

Only a pass as sumptuous as his could have eclipsed the free-kick scored by Pablo Hernandez at Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

The deftness of Hernandez’s feet are no secret in the Sky Bet Championship but Vieira’s vision for the second goal in Leeds United’s 2-1 win at Burton was out of the ordinary for a 19-year-old who is more accustomed to the role of the midfield water-carrier.

Vieira had eight Burton players in front of him in the 64th minute but took every one bar Stephen Bywater out by shaking off Sean Scannell, glancing up momentarily and slicing a pass between Nigel Clough’s centre-backs.

Kemar Roofe read his 40-yard ball and neatly tucked the it away.

A touch of skill like that accentuates Vieira’s potential but his value to Leeds and to Thomas Christiansen is found in basics of his game.

At his best, his penchant for breaking up play and allowing for quick transitions – an unfashionable job over the years – feeds the style and rhythm which Christiansen wants.

At the point of his substitution at Burton, with 13 minutes left to play, Vieira had a pass completion rate of 91 per cent and his control of possession was one reason why Leeds were able to pin Burton back from the outset, albeit before Burton scored against the run of play.

Alongside him Eunan O’Kane had more touches than anyone else on the pitch.

Vieira’s game will evolve as his experience of the Football League mounts but Christiansen will know not to expect the creative skill seen at Burton every week.

Vieira’s key passes this season total eight – fewer than Pawel Cibicki who has featured only four times in the league – and in the whole of his short career with Leeds he has scored only twice.

His solitary Championship goal, buried from 30 yards at Norwich last year, was as memorable as his first assist at Burton, suggesting that when Vieira picks his moments he won’t do these things by half.