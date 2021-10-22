Tenth-placed Wolves are heading to West Yorkshire having won their last three league games to face a Leeds side who sit fourth-bottom having amassed just six points from eight games so far.

United finished ninth as a newly-promoted side last season - five places and 14 points above Wolves - and Moroccan international Saiss says he expects a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites.

But Wolves recorded a pair of 1-0 victories to complete a Leeds double last term and 31-year-old defender Saiss has opened up on his side's idea of how to combat the Whites.

WHITES PLAN: Outlined by Wolves defender Romain Saiss for Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

“It’s going to be tough, because we know with Marcelo Bielsa, every team that he’s trained, it’s been tough to play against them," said Saiss, speaking to wolves.co.uk.

“But sometimes they’ve also been in trouble, because we know how hard it is to press for 90 minutes for every game, so it’s just about us to be smart and clever in our game and show some personality on the pitch to win this game like we did last season.

“We need to show how we can deal with the pressure by playing and try to be aware because they have good players, especially at the front; they are fast, they have players like Raphinha and Bamford who are good in front of goal.”

Assessing the challenge of facing sides in the bottom half, Saiss added: “In the Premier League, all the teams are tough.

"Sometimes the games against the teams at the bottom of the table are harder than the games against the teams at the top, as they’re fighting for their life.

“We just have to prepare the game like we have prepared all the games since the start of the season, it doesn’t matter the opponent, we just have to think about our game, how we want to play, how we want to defend and try to get a lot of points.

“If we could win all our games, that would be great, but the most important thing is to keep our identity on the pitch and keep improving our game.”

