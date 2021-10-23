Rodrigo's dramatic Leeds United goal against Wolves heard around the world - Oslo police patrol responds to reports of screams
Leeds United's late equaliser against Wolves not only sparked a roar at Elland Road but a disturbance that an Oslo police patrol responded to.
Rodrigo's stoppage time penalty gave the Whites a 1-1 draw against Wolves in a vital Premier League game, delighting the majority of the 36,000-plus crowd in the LS11 stadium.
It brought joy for Leeds fans worldwide too and apparently induced screams in an Oslo apparentment.
The operations center for the police in Oslo, this evening tweeted an update on an investigation into the disturbance and given the timing and the size of the Peacocks' fanbase in Norway it seems highly likely that a Whites fan was at the centre of it.
"We have had a patrol on Ensjø after a report of loud screams from an apartment," read the tweet.
"The patrol came in contact with a cheerful and eager football supporter. He acknowledged a somewhat loud noise in connection with the penalty kick. We ended the visit and moved on."
READ: Whites superfan explains Leeds United's huge Norwegian following.Leeds United' s Supporters Club of Scandinavia boasts more than 7,000 members across Denmark, Sweden and Norway with hundreds making regular pilgrimages to Elland Road for matchdays.
READ: Wiggo Bremner-Karlsen - the teenager who made first Norwegian Leeds United pilgrimage and went on to play in UEFA Cup