PURE JOY - Rodrigo's goal for Leeds United apparently caused a disturbance in Oslo, Norway that drew police attention. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Rodrigo's stoppage time penalty gave the Whites a 1-1 draw against Wolves in a vital Premier League game, delighting the majority of the 36,000-plus crowd in the LS11 stadium.

It brought joy for Leeds fans worldwide too and apparently induced screams in an Oslo apparentment.

The operations center for the police in Oslo, this evening tweeted an update on an investigation into the disturbance and given the timing and the size of the Peacocks' fanbase in Norway it seems highly likely that a Whites fan was at the centre of it.

"We have had a patrol on Ensjø after a report of loud screams from an apartment," read the tweet.

"The patrol came in contact with a cheerful and eager football supporter. He acknowledged a somewhat loud noise in connection with the penalty kick. We ended the visit and moved on."