Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: Getty

The Spaniard returned to West Yorkshire this week for pre-season with Marcelo Bielsa's outfit and has been showing off his new training wear.

United's senior squad met back up on Thursday for an initial round of testing as they begin preparations for the 2021/22 top flight season.

Rodrigo - who joined the club for a record £27m fee last summer from La Liga outfit Valencia - has now opted to change his number, revealing the decision in a post on social media.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old has reverted to his favoured number of 19 that he wore with his former team, moving away from his current number of 20.

The number has been left vacant by departing club hero Pablo Hernandez who left Elland Road this summer after agreeing to terminate his contract to move home to Spain.

"New season, new colours, new boots, new number… same passion!," Rodrigo posted on social media alongside a picture of a training top with his new number.

Rodrigo will have big shoes to fill after keeping the connection to his countryman after he waved an emotional farewell in LS11 in May following his stunning five-year spell at Leeds.

“I’m good, I’m excited for the new season,” Rodrigo told the YEP earlier this week.

“My summer was a little bit strange because I had that situation with the national team.