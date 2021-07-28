Rodrigo pays ultimate compliment to Leeds United's supporters as Whites fans finally return to away grounds

A full stand of 5,000 spectators cheered on the Whites in Wednesday night's pre-season friendly at Blackburn Rovers in which a late strike from Pascal Struijk gave Marcelo Bielsa's side a 1-1 draw.

Until this week, United's away contingent last watched their team inside another club's ground in the 4-0 victory at Hull City back in February 2020 when Bielsa's outfit were a Championship side.

But the lifting of restrictions in the country's battle against coronavirus finally has supporters allowed back into stadiums in full and Rodrigo said Leeds would be hugely boosted by the return of such incredible fans ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

FANS' SALUTE: From Leeds United's record signing Rodrigo, left, pictured battling it out with Jake Garrett in Wednesday evening's pre-season friendly at Ewood Park. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

United's record signing and Spanish international forward Rodrigo told the YEP: "Everyone enjoys it a lot to have the fans and especially our fans in the stadium, home or away.

"They are a very important part of football, maybe the most important part of football and with the atmosphere that they create and the way that they support us, everyone is looking forward to playing in front of them next season. It was really nice for us."

Reflecting on the draw at Ewood Park in what was effectively the opening pre-season friendly of the summer for United's first teamers, Rodrigo reasoned: "It was another good bit of training and another good step for us to arrive in the best conditions for the first game in the league.

"We have been working really, really hard these last few weeks so the legs are a little bit heavier than normal but it was a good game and we are looking forward to next season."

