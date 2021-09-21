Rodrigo at the double but familiar face rated main threat to Leeds United at Fulham

However, familiar face Aleksandar Mitrovic is the general 9-2 favourite to score first in the absence of United's Patrick Bamford with an ankle injury.

Leeds are just about favourites to win inside 90 minutes but Marcelo Bielsa's side can be backed at 13-9 whereas Fulham are a best priced 11-5.

There's not a huge amount in it and Sky Bet have Leeds at 7-5 and Fulham at 7-4.

ME AGAIN: Fulham's Serbian international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is favourite to score first in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash against Leeds United at Craven Cottage. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images.

The draw is a best priced 5-2 and Leeds are generally available at 4-5 to go through whereas Fulham are 11-10.

Cottagers striker Mitrovic heads the first scorer market, followed by team mate Bobby Decordova-Reid at 6s.

Serbian international forward Mitrovic has faced Leeds seven times, bagging four goals and two assists.

United's record signing Rodrigo is next in the market at 7s, the same price as Fulham namesake Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield is 15-2, after which the market brings in two more Whites forwards in young duo Joe Gelhardt (15-2) and Sam Greenwood (8s).

Fulham's Fabio Carvalho is also 8s whilst Leeds star winger Raphinha is 9s although he was taken off in Friday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United with a hip injury.

Team mate Dan James is 19-2 to score first whilst Fulham duo Ivan Cavaleiro and Harry Wilson plus United's Tyler Roberts are all 10s.

Roberts looks a particularly big price in the absence of Bamford but the bookies are expecting a tight game and a 1-1 draw is clear favourite in the correct score market at 31-4.

If so, the game would go straight to penalties.

