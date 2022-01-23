Rod Wallace: Fans memories of a Leeds United striker who knew the route to goal

Rod Wallace celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in March 1992.

Rod Wallace's contribution won him a First Division title and a Charity Shield within two seasons of joining the club.

He will be remembered by the Elland Road faithful for his sharpshooting and some memorable goals during his seven campaigns with the Whites.

His wonder goal following a mazy dribble against Tottenham Hotspur in April 1994 won him the Goal of the Season competition. For a generation of fans that strike ranks as one of the greatest solo goals ever seen at Elland Road.

His 65 goals for the Whites also included a hat-trick against Coventry City at Highfield Road on the final day of the 1992/93 season.

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of Hot Rod, a striker voted the 45th best ever Leeds United player in an official poll.

Responses included:

James aka Chunk (@chunkyboyjames) - "Chapman stole the headlines with his hattrick, but Wallace set up the 5th and scored the 6th in our January 1992 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday. That game was the moment I really believed the title was destined for Elland Road."

Richy Myers (@DickWillyM) - "Coventry (a) last game of 93 season springs to mind when I think of Rod, he scored a hat-trick including two in the last minute. Also, cos one of the 1/2 time parachute display overshot the pitch & landed in the Leeds fans. We shouted kick him out as he didn’t have a membership card. Face with tears of joy."

James Hill (@jimhill83) - "In my second game at Elland Road he scored a brace against Spurs. Absolute dynamic player."

Garforth Whites Wakey 1970 (@mmwgreen) - " Been an instrumental part in the team becoming champions of England... Last true champions."

catchynametaken (@catchynametaken) - "If the goal against spurs doesn't get mentioned it's a crime one of the most unappreciated goals I've seen."

Richard Lang (@richardlang05) - "Everton at Goodison, Rumbelows Cup quarter-final 1991, night match. Rodney rampaging through the Everton defence, running towards the full away end to score again for Leeds, glorious."

Paul Medforth (@MedforthPaul) - "Norwich @ home last game of 91/92 season, do I need to say anymore? Trophy."

Jo Bedford Paw prints (@El_Loco_Jo) - "Too many good memories of Rod, but one game that sticks in my mind for all the wrong reasons, is Bolton 0 v 1 Leeds FA Cup game in Feb 96. The game had already been rearranged and on the night our minibus was stuck in roadworks and we missed Rod's first minute goal, the only goal, gutted!"

David Allan (@DaveAllan72) - "Should have been an England squad regular."

Gary Wood - "Rod Wallace was electrifying. The outstanding goal verses Spurs obviously takes the headlines (I was stood in the kop 8 rows up behind the goal...witnessing that as the ball was heading towards me as it struck the top corner). The absolute shock at what you had just seen. Rod is a Leeds United legend. 100 per cent."

Taff Tataat - "That goal of the season v Spurs. I was thrown out of the Working Men's Club for celebrating too loudly and spilling my pint on the snooker table - ruining the green baize."

