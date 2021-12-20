The 25-year-old brought an end to a four-month absence in LS11 in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the top flight.

Koch last played for the Whites on the opening day of the Premier League season at Manchester United before a pelvic and hip problem combined to leave him sidelined.

He was thrown straight back in by head coach Marcelo Bielsa with Leeds amid an injury crisis that saw eight players ruled out with knocks against Mikel Arteta's team.

Junior Firpo was added to the absentee list due to suspension while Diego Llorente tested positive for Covid ahead of the fixture.

Koch completed 90 minutes on home soil for the first time in front of a sold out Elland Road crowd.

The German international joined the Whites from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg around 18 months ago but was still to taste a Whites atmosphere until the Gunners clash after his first season was played in the main behind closed doors.

"Of course, I am disappointed with the game and result [against Arsenal]," Koch reflected.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch in action at Elland Road. Pic Getty

"But finally I know that special feeling of playing in front of a full Elland Road, in front of you, our incredibly great fans. Together we can fight for the results Leeds United deserves and I’m glad that I can help the lads again."

Bielsa heaped praise on the defender for being thrown straight into the Premier League with no match preparation.

“Yes [it is a test of character], you have to have a tolerance to the frustration," Bielsa said of his side facing adversity following three defeats in a week.

"You have to be very convinced, in a big way, of where you’re going to absorb these moments. Examples show a lot of value. For example, [Robin] Koch competes again after four months out.