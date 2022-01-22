The Whites were searching for a third Premier League victory on the bounce at Elland Road but fell short at the hands of the Magpies on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's side secured a vital three points in LS11 as Jonjo Shelvey scored 15 minutes from time at a dead ball to earn a 1-0 win.

The midfielder stepped up to fire home a free-kick on the edge of the area past Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier and lift his side within a point of top flight safety.

Leeds enjoyed the majority of possession and chances during the encounter but failed to make the visitors pay.

Daniel James twice went close and late substitute Joe Gelhardt provided a minor spark though Marcelo Bielsa's side failed to muster a leveller in a disappointing defeat.

"It's frustrating for us. We played not a bad game," Koch reflected post-match.

"We created a lot of chances but we missed scoring a goal. When you concede one goal you're [likely] to lose this game.

Leeds United's Robin Koch in action against Newcastle United at Elland Road. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We played well until the last section of the pitch. After the goal we conceded it was difficult. We put everything into this game. Each player put in 100 per cent. It's frustrating that we can't get anything [from it].