Robbie Gotts issues emotional message following Leeds United exit after fifteen years at Whites

Harrogate-born Gotts joined Leeds when he was just seven years old but the Whites Academy graduate ended a decade and a half at the club when signing for Barrow on transfer deadline day.

Still only 21, Gotts was always very well thought of at Leeds and said the club would always be in his heart following his departure to the Bluebirds on a two-year deal.

"After 15 years of being at the club it's come to an end," said Gotts on his Instagram page, together with an array of pictures from as far back as 2007.

END OF AN ERA: For Robbie Gotts, above, at Leeds United. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"Grateful of Leeds United for all the memories and to all the players/staff who helped me along the way.

"Always in my heart, MOT."

The post by Gotts received hundreds of replies and messages of good luck, including from Whites skipper Liam Cooper and vice-captain Luke Ayling.

Former Whites Academy graduate Jack Clarke, now at Tottenham Hotspur, also sent his best wishes.

Gotts made three appearances for Leeds, one in the Championship and one apiece in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Gotts was United's Academy Player of the Year in 2019/20 after making his first team debut in an FA Cup clash at Arsenal in January 2020.

