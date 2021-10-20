Gotts left Leeds for Barrow as part of a permanent switch in the summer and the 21-year-old netted his second goal from his last three games to hand his side a 1-1 draw at home to League Two visitors Scunthorpe United.

Gotts has started eight league games for Barrow, playing 691 minutes.

As far as Leeds United' s loanees are concerned, 20-year-old striker Edmondson started upfront for Fleetwood in their League One hosting of Burton Albion but was taken off in the 57th minute as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

NOT CALLED FOR: Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda, left, was an unused substitute as Blackburn Rovers suffered a 1-0 reverse at Tuesday evening's hosts QPR. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Alfie McCalmont was not involved for Morecambe as they lost 3-1 at Cheltenham, also in League One.

Ian Poveda was an unused substitute for for Blackburn Rovers in a 1-0 Championship defeat at QPR.

Leif Davis was not involved for Bournemouth who moved six points clear at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 triumph at Stoke City.

