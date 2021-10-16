'Ridiculous' - Sky Sports pundit bowled over by 'terrific' Leeds United player ahead of Southampton clash

Daniel James. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Wales international has enjoyed a stellar week for his country, scoring a fine goal to rescue a point in a World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic last Friday.

The 23-year-old is still waiting on a first strike for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since completing a £26 million move from Manchester United over the summer, but Morrison has been impressed by what he’s seen from the wide man so far, and has backed him to keep on thriving at Elland Road.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, the former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker said: “Leeds suit Dan James – the way they want to play with the pace, he can cause problems.

"He had a brilliant week for Wales, scored a really good goal.

"You ask any defender, you don’t want to play against pace. He has bundles of pace. Sometimes I think he’s too quick for his own good and he needs to settle down when he’s in possession, but we’re starting to see now, he’s getting balls into the box, he’s delivering. He’s a threat.

" The way Leeds like to play, he’s ridiculous. I thought he was a great signing when Leeds went and got him. Their front four, when everyone’s fit, Dan James in that team is brilliant. I like him, I think he’s a terrific talent.”