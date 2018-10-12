Revealed! How Leeds United's home and away record compares to the rest of the Championship

Leeds United's home and away record differs from each other - but how do they compare to the rest of the Championship?

Combining the two, Marcelo Bielsa's men currently sit third, one point off the automatic promotion places, as the Whites eye a Premier League return following a 15-year absence.

When comparing the two records - research shows just how important Leeds' away form has been so far this season.

And while Bielsa's side haven't exactly played poorly in their own backyard with three wins, two draws and one defeat, six clubs hold a better home record.

The Championship top two, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United both rank above Leeds with the Baggies making the most of their home comforts with a league best of five wins from six matches while Chris Wilder's Blades have secured four wins, one draw and one loss.

Wigan, 12th in the real-time table, surprisingly possess the third greatest home record but are shown to be heavily reliant on their ties at the DW Stadium, having won just once away from it.

Early promotion contenders Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are the other two teams to appear more effective at home.

However, while comparisons to other clubs suggest Leeds are not making full use of Elland Road so far, the same can't be said about how they fare on the road - topping the table on goal difference.

Travelling to Derby County, Swansea City, Norwich City, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City in their opening 12 fixtures means Leeds are the only club in the second tier not to lose away from home with three victories and three draws.

Only Sheffield United have collected the same number of points on their travels, though Bielsa's side are proving to be more resilient given Wilder's side have lost twice.

Similar to Wigan, Blackburn Rovers are enjoying their time on the road more than playing in front their home crowd, with the 10th place side ranked in third, one-point worse off than Leeds and the Blades.

Below that features West Brom, Norwich City, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday, all of which are lingering in and around the playoff places.

In terms of the worst home and away records, Reading sit bottom with just one win at the Madejski Stadium while Rotherham United have lost all six away from the New York Stadium.