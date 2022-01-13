Cresswell sat out Sunday's third round FA Cup tie between the Irons and Whites at the London Stadium, the left back having been sidelined since the end of November due to a lower back injury.

The 32-year-old looked on as David Moyes' side recorded a 2-0 victory and three days later Cresswell returned straight to the Hammers starting line up for Wednesday night's league hosting of Norwich City.

A brace from Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham another 2-0 triumph and Cresswell is now optimistic of recording a second victory in quick succession against a Leeds side who he says are hard to face.

BACK IN BUSINESS: West Ham United left back Aaron Cresswell who has returned from injury ahead of Sunday's Premier League hosting of Leeds United. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"Leeds are always a difficult team to play against,” said Cresswell, speaking to whufc.com“It’s always very high intensity and I thought the lads did well against them on Sunday in the FA Cup, so there’s no reason we can’t repeat that.

“We’re looking forward to the game.”

