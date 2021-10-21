Despite racing back from Manaus on a private jet having made his first international start for Brazil, Raphinha had to sit in the stands and watch as the Whites fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa deemed the winger’s 70-minute appearance for his country in the early hours of Friday morning and 15-hours worth of flying too much of an injury risk to play Raphinha against the Saints.

He joined the injured Kalvin Phillips in the stands, with Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford also unavailable. The 24-year-old has been in quarantine this week due to UK government Covid-19 rules but a FIFA-agreed compromise has allowed Raphinha to return to training at Thorp Arch. He will also be allowed out for Saturday’s Premier League game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His name appearing on the team sheet at Elland Road on Saturday will be a huge pre-game positive for Leeds, according to Elland Road favourite Tony Dorigo.

“Raphinha returning will be a massive boost,” he told the YEP.

“I was looking down to see who was out there walking around before the game at St Mary’s and psychologically it’s so important when players like that are in your team.

“Not only is it disappointing for you when they’re not, it’s a lift for the opposition. For them, looking at the team sheet and realising there’s no Raphinha, no Phillips or Patrick Bamford, they’re already on the front foot.

MISSED OUT - Raphinha rushed back from Brazil but sat in the stands as Leeds United took on Southampton. The winger is expected to start against Wolves however. Pic: Getty

“That psychological side of the game can’t be ignored. Getting one or two back will be massive for everyone.”

Leeds Tweeted a photo of a smiling Phillips from the training ground on Wednesday afternoon and later released footage of him hard at work on the grass. The Whites will be hoping the defensive midfielder will also make his return to action at home to Wolves this weekend after picking up a calf problem and a hip issue.