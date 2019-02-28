Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy sends plea to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has sent a plea to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford over his international eligibility.

Bamford qualifies to play for Ireland through a maternal grandmother and represented the country at youth level before switching allegiance to England.

McCarthy, who declared interest in speaking to the 25-year-old in December over his international future, has now revealed that he has been doing his upmost to meet with the Whites £7million summer signing but has had no success.

"I have been chasing Patrick now for a long time," said McCarthy. "He wanted to meet me with his dad and I said 'fine'.

"That got kiboshed. I was going to meet him but the Leeds game got cancelled because QPR were still in the FA Cup.

"I've been doing all the chasing. It's time, if he wants to play, he gets hold of me, or sends me a WhatsApp. He full well knows now that I've been doing my damnedest to meet him.

"There comes a time, if you want to play, pick the phone up. I'll come and meet you."