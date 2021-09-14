Missed anything? The YEP's Tuesday morning round up has you covered.

Whites target could be sold in January

Reported Leeds United and Spurs target Nahitan Nandez could yet leave the club this season, with the £26m-rated midfielder tipped to be sold in January as Cagliari look to "cash in" on the in-demand Uruguayan. He's been capped on 44 occasions for his country. (Sport Witness).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPECULATION: Cagliari Calcio's Uruguay international midfielder Nahitan Nandez, above, is continually linked with the Whites. Photo by ERNESTO RYAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our round up piece HEREFormer Premier League officials split on Struijk red card

Whites defender Pascal Struijk's red card for his challenge on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has split the opinion of two former Premier League referees.

Read the thoughts of Keith Hackett and Mark Halsey HEREWhites chief hatches plan for fresh start at St James' Park

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani believes the Whites can start their season afresh on Friday night against Newcastle United.

Read the thoughts of United's chairman HEREMagpies dealt injury blows ahead of Whites clash

Newcastle are set to be without at least one of their star men for Friday night's Premier League clash against Leeds at St James' Park.

Read the latest Magpies team news HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.