Report cards: How did Leeds United pair Ronaldo Vieira and Tom Pearce fare for England?

Leeds United duo Ronaldo Vieira and Tom Pearce were both handed starting spots by Young Lions boss Aidy Boothroyd on Friday against Qatar in their Toulon Tournament clash - but how did they get on?

England knew a five goal victory was needed to secure their passage from Group A but fell agonisingly short in their quest with a 4-0 triumph.

Ronaldo Vieira in action against Qatar on Friday.

The Young Lions must now wait to learn their fate after missing out on a guaranteed spot in the final four in Toulon through goals scored after matching pool victors Mexico on points and goal difference.

Ronaldo Vieira - The midfielder was deployed in a deeper holding role in the opening 45 minutes allowing others the freedom to get forward into the Qatar half. Vieira did a solid job of sweeping up loose balls and keeping England in control of possession but really stepped up a gear following the break.

Accompanied by fellow Thorp Arch graduate Lewis Cook in the heart of midfield the pair put England in total command knowing goals were a must and ten minutes into the second half Vieira took his chance.

The midfielder won the ball half way inside the Qatar half and drove on before letting fly an emphatic effort that flew past the onlooking goalkeeper from around 25 yards to double the lead.

Vieira continued to play a key role as England sprung into action in search of more goals.

The 19-year-old returned to his holding role in the closing stages and was a real physical presence ensuring Boothroyd's men were using the ball effectively from midfield and spreading it out into the wide areas.

Verdict - An average first half turned into a brilliant second with a fine goal to cap off a solid display.

Rating - 7/10 (80 minutes - full game)

Tom Pearce - The 20-year-old was set out in his natural left-back position but played more like a wing-back with the Young Lions enjoying most of the possession in the opening half.

Pearce was one of, if not the, best player on the pitch in the first 45 minutes, everything positive that England produced came through the United man.

The defender was also the designated set-piece taker and whipped in a number of dangerous balls for his team-mates to attack. His corners in particular were something Leeds should take note of if he is to extend his stay in West Yorkshire, one of which led to the opening goal for England.

A fine curling delivery onto the penalty spot was met by a Lukas Nmecha headed effort which was inadvertently turned into the net by the Qatar defence. Pearce then rattled the woodwork moments later from a free-kick to close out the half which would be his last action of the evening.

Verdict - Extremely unlucky to see an effort canon back off the post and produced some special dead ball deliveries which led to the opener. Hauled off as Boothroyd opted for pace but put in a display he will be more than happy with.

Rating - 8/10 (45 minutes)