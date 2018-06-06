Report card: Ronaldo Vieira the unsung hero as England progress to Toulon final

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira played a key role for England under-21s as the Three Lions reached the final of the Toulon Tournament with a 3-1 win over Scotland.

Fellow Whites player Tom Pearce could only manage a spot on the bench but Vieira, who announced himself at the tournament with a stunning goal against Qatar on Friday, played out 70 minutes as Aidy Boothroyd's men overturned a half-time deficit.

Ronaldo Vieira.

Report card

The 19-year-old's opening touch was a tad shaky as he misplaced a pass which seemed to sum up a lacklustre first half for England. Vieira was one of the brighter sparks in the opening 45 minutes playing in a central midfield role alongside fellow Thorp Arch academy graduate Lewis Cook as he attempted to push his side on against a robust Scottish side.

Battling in the middle of the park his frustration boiled over just before the half-time whistle after Scotland took the lead as he exchanged words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous following a late challenge.

Vieira though, much like his performance against Qatar, really came into his own following the break.

The midfielder was a strong figure in the centre of the pitch as he set about doing the dirty work as England turned the game on its head just 10 minutes into the second period.

Vieira was a cool and calm presence winning the ball back at will and playing it simple which was exactly what Boothroyd demanded of him as the 21s head coach swapped his side with Cook to freshen up the Three Lions domination in the middle.

A late booking saw his evening end early as he was replaced by Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury.

Edward Nketiah will grab the headlines and deservedly so but Vieira, alongside Cook, deserves plaudits for his game management and handling of the match after England took the lead.

Strong but fair tackles, possession and spreading the ball around to make Scotland work was the order of the day and Vieira delivered at ease for England as he put his side fully in command of the tie.

It was another strong performance from the United man as England set up a date with Mexico in the final on Saturday.

Rating - 8/10 (70 minutes)