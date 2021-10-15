Since making his Premier League debut, Coote has not once shown a player a straight red, though he has dispensed on average three yellow cards per game.

The Nottinghamshire referee was the man in the middle for five Leeds United games last season, overseeing both defeats to Wolves and the Whites' 3-0 loss to Spurs before taking charge for a win at Fulham and Leeds' 3-1 victory over West Brom on the final day of the season.

Coote has officiated eleven Whites games outside of the top flight, most notably a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in 2019.

As the Whites' promotion charge was faltering, the chasing Blades overturned a lacklustre Leeds side in a tense six-pointer at Elland Road.

After Chris Basham put the visitors ahead on 71 minutes, Leeds were desperately seeking an equaliser when Kiko Casilla took out Billy Sharp as he was through on goal.

When Coote sent off Casilla for the offence, it was Pontus Jansson who took on the gloves, somewhat successfully, as the score-line remained 1-0 at the final whistle.

Coote has overseen four Premier League games so far this season, during which time he's handed out 20 yellow cards, one red card and two penalties.

On his last outing on September 25, Coote initially waved away cries for a spot-kick when Everton's Allan was felled in the box by Norwich's Ozan Kabak, before granting the Toffees' wishes following a pitchside VAR review.

On Saturday at St Mary's, Coote will be assisted by Dan Cook and Nick Hopton, with John Brooks acting as the fourth official. Lee Mason will take charge of VAR, with Mark Scholes assisting.

