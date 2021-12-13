The Whites travel over the Pennines on Tuesday evening in the top flight to take on Pep Guardiola's reigning English champions.

City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.

Premier League match official Paul Tierney. Pic: Getty

United managed to take four points from their hosts last season, earning a famous victory with 10-men at the Etihad stadium in April which followed a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The match will be officiated by Premier League referee Tierney and will evoke bad memories from Leeds' last trip to Manchester, where the club faced arch rivals Manchester United.

The 40-year-old last took charge of a Whites game for their visit to Old Trafford in August on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign.

LS11 boss Marcelo Bielsa saw his side beaten 5-1 by the Red Devils following a second half capitulation.

Tierney has been the man in the middle for 11 Premier League matches this term so far, handing out 43 yellow cards, no red cards and two penalties.

He was also chosen as the referee for the Community Shield at Wembley for Leicester City's 1-0 win over Manchester City - who he has reffed three times in total this season - in the summer and has taken charge of a solitary Europa League encounter, which took place between Eintracht Frankfurt and Royal Antwerp.

Tierney will be joined by linesmen Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies at the Etihad on Tuesday night.