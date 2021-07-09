Dominican Republic-born defender Firpo has joined Leeds from Barcelona for €15m following two seasons at Camp Nou.

Firpo joined Barca during the same summer that teen sensation Ansu Fati signed his first professional deal with the club and Fati took to his Instagram story to show his appreciation of United's new recruit.

Fati wrote: "I wish you all the best manin (brother/friend) and thanks for everything."

MESSAGE: From Barcelona and Spain teen sensation Ansu Fati, left, to new Leeds United left back Junior Firpo, right. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Fati was born in Guinea Bissau and moved to Seville aged six.

After four years with the youth team set up at Sevilla, Fati joined Barca at the age of ten in 2012 and the forward made his first team debut as a second-half substitute alongside Firpo in the 5-2 victory against La Liga visitors Real Betis in August 2019.

In doing so, Fati became the second youngest player to debut for the Barça first team in La Liga, aged 16 years and 298 days.

Fati has since gone on to break several records, including becoming the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

He already has four caps for Spain.

