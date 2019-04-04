RECAP: Kemar Roofe hands Leeds United a big boost, and West Brom aren't out of the race for the top two - Marcelo Bielsa's press conference Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Seven games to go and Leeds United, back in second place in the Championship, head to Birmingham City this weekend. Read out updates from Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference here. Please refresh the page for updates. Kemar Roofe fit for Birmingham trip as Marcelo Bielsa delivers Leeds United fitness update