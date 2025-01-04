Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City's new head coach Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's hosting of Leeds United this afternoon.

Leeds travel to Humberside hoping to get back on track after surrendering a late lead against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

The Tigers were also left disappointed due to a stoppage time goal in their first game of 2025, losing out 1-0 to Middlesbrough via an Alex Gilbert 93rd minute winner at the MKM Stadium.

Hull appear to have turned a corner under Selles, despite their lowly position in the Championship table, sitting just two places off the bottom. The team, no longer focused on retaining possession, are more compact and set up to frustrate opponents, however they do remain the joint-lowest scorers in the division.

Selles admitted to Leeds' quality during his pre-match press conference on Friday but does not fear the challenge that lies ahead.

"It's a side that has been very good in possession, really aggressive in the approach, attacking with a lot of players, rotation, attacking the spaces. They have a good amount of players with very clear movements even though at times it looks a little bit chaotic and the intensity has been the difference for them.

"We can expect an intense game and a team that is going to try to attack as much as possible," he said.

Hull can take encouragement from their recent performances against the likes of play-off chasing trio Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, having taken four points from those three fixtures.

On home turf, Selles feels there is no reason the Tigers should be aiming for anything less than three points.

"As I said on my first day we will try to win every game and that's exactly what we are going to try and do. We know we have one of the best teams in the league in front of us but we want to continue competing.

"Sometimes we will have days when we get the result, sometimes not, but we need to show we can be competitive. It's a good game to show our competitiveness," the Spaniard added.

Kick-off is at 3pm at the MKM Stadium.