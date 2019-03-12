Reading v Leeds United: Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips start as Marcelo Bielsa confirms unchanged side for fifth game in a row

PATRICK BAMFORD and Kalvin Phillips both start as Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa again names an unchanged side for the fifth game in a row for Tuesday night's Championship clash at Reading (kick-off 8pm).

United's bench is also again unchanged with Leeds aiming to move a point clear at the top of the division and stay ahead of third-placed Shefield United with a victory.

Leaders Norwich City are in action at home to Hull City tomorrow night with the Blades - who are two points behind Leeds - taking on Brentford at Bramall Lane tonight.

Bielsa has not changed his side since Kemar Roofe picked up a knee injury in the 2-1 win at home to Swansea City - with Roofe replaced by Tyler Roberts in the no 10 role.

Roberts again lines up behind lone striker Patrick Bamford who has shaken off the knee injury picked up in Saturday's 1-0 success at Bristol City in which Bamford collided with the post after scoring the first-half winner.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips also again starts after recovering from a twisted ankle picked up during the win at Ashton Gate.

Phillips lines up behind Mateusz Klich in centre midfield with Pablo Hernanandez and Jack Harrison on the flanks.

Captain Liam Cooper partners Pontus Jansson at centre back with Gjanni Alioski continuing in his new left back position and with Luke Ayling on the opposite side, ahead of Kiko Casilla in goal.

Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas, Barry Douglas, Izzy Brown, Jamie Shackleton, Robbie Gotts and keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell make up the Whites bench.

Roofe, Jack Clarke and Adam Forshaw are the only absentees following injuries though Clarke played for United's under-23s on Monday night.

Reading boss Jose Gomes has made two changes to his side with 20-year-old Academy midfielder Ryan East coming in for his senior debut in place of Ovie Ejaria.

Fellow academy graduate Danny Loader also comes in for Garath McCleary.

Former Whites loanee Lewis Baker starts against his former side alongside another former Leeds loanee in Mo Barrow while Liam Moore captains the Royals despite dislocating his shoulder in the weekend win over Wigan.

Yakou Meite is again expected to play the lone striker role with Barrow, Loader and John Swift in behind, ahead of East and Baker in defensive midfield.

Reading: Martinez, Yiadom, Moore, Miazga, Blackett, East, Baker, Loader, Swift, Barrow, Meite. Subs: Walker, Gunter, O'Shea, McShane, Olise, Harriott, McCleary.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper (c), Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Berardi, Gotts, Dallas, Brown, Shackleton.

Referee: G Ward.