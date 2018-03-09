Reading v Leeds United: I was unlucky during loan spell at Elland Road, says Mo Barrow

MO Barrow feels he was “unlucky” during his loan spell at Leeds United as the winger prepares to face his former club for the second time in tomorrow’s Championship clash at the Madejski.

Barrow failed to hold down a regular starting spot during a three-month loan spell from Swansea City at the back end of last season with the winger making just the five appearances under former head coach Garry Monk.

Reading's Mo Barrow.

Barrow then joined Reading from Swansea for a fee in the region of £1.25m last summer and the 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game as the Royals recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse Championship fixture against the Whites at Elland Road in October.

“Leeds is a good club,” said Barrow. “All the boys in the team took good care of me when I was there – that’s the players, the staff and the fans.

“I was unlucky not to get the chance to prove myself and the game time that I needed to show what I could do.

“My focus at Reading now is about staying focused and keep fighting for the team to get as many points as possible.

“There are a lot of ups and downs in football and so the goal at Leeds meant a lot to me as it showed them that I am a good player that can deliver from an opportunity.”