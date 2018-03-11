Reading boss Stam rues missed chances against Leeds United

Reading boss Jaap Stam felt his side were well worthy of a point in yesterday’s 2-2 home draw with Leeds United.

The Royals went ahead in the 16th minute when striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson notched his 10th goal of the season, but they drew level just before half-time when Pontus Jansson fired in from close range.

Pablo Hernandez takes on Reading's Leandro Bacuna.

Pablo Hernandez fired Leeds into the lead 11 minutes into the second half but Reading equalised two minutes later when Eunan O’Kane diverted a Leandro Bacuna shot into his own net.

“I think it was a deserved point,” said Stam.

“If you look at how we played in the first half, we were very good at times.

“We made the right decisions in what to do and when and how to go forward.

“We scored the first goal and created another couple of very good opportunities.

“They were 100 per cent chances and we needed to score them. When you can do that, then it’s a totally different game.

“Leeds came back into it and scored the equaliser, which meant that the game was going to be changing again.

“In the second half, after we’d got our equaliser, we tried to push forward. But, at times, we couldn’t produce what we’d produced in the first half.

“It’s a bit frustrating. No-one misses chances deliberately but it’s important that when you get into situations like that, you need to finish them.

“Then you can get closer to the three points that you deserve and maybe need as well.”