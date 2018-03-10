Reading 2 Leeds United 2: Forshaw still seeking first Whites win but impressing on the figures

Have your say

ADAM FORSHAW is still searching for his first win at Leeds United but the midfielder again impressed on the figures in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading.

Forshaw missed United's recent victory at home to Brentford due to the birth of his son but the 26-year-old has returned to the side for United's last two games and the midfielder was United's joint most accurate passer against Reading alongside Pontus Jansson.

Both made 42 accurate passes with Forshaw making 52 passes in total for a passing success rate of 81 per cent.

For Leeds, only Jansson bettered that with 84 per cent.

Forshaw also made two key passes that led to chances or a goal with the midfielder's cross setting up Jansson for the equaliser.

Samu Saiz made three key passes with Pablo Hernandez again advertising his claims for a longer term deal by topping the key passes chart with five.

As a whole, United had 19 shots on goal to Reading's ten with eight on target to Reading's four.

Gjanni Alioski had six of United's attempts on goal with Hernandez next at four.

Forshaw, meanwhile, also won six aerial duels, behind only Matthew Pennington from a Leeds perspective.