Reading 0 Leeds United 3: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites produce clinical display Leeds United ran out 3-0 winners over Reading on Tuesday evening in the Championship as the Whites hit top spot - but how did we rate the performance? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores... 1. Kiko Casilla Barely stretched until Andy Yiadom tested him in the second half but did the basics without any fuss. Theres no doubt that his sense of assurance is having an effect. 8/10 2. Luke Ayling Took some criticism after Christmas but thats three assists in two games for him and he is back in business down the right. Lucky to avoid a second yellow. 8/10 3. Pontus Jansson Reading possess a bit of pace in their frontline but they saw so little of the ball and Jansson did not give them any chance. 8/10 4. Liam Cooper So consistent at the moment and dealt with a few dangerous moments which might have caused Casilla trouble. 8/10