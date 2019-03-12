Leeds celebrate

Reading 0 Leeds United 3: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites produce clinical display

Leeds United ran out 3-0 winners over Reading on Tuesday evening in the Championship as the Whites hit top spot - but how did we rate the performance?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores...

1. Kiko Casilla

2. Luke Ayling

3. Pontus Jansson

4. Liam Cooper

