Reading 0 Leeds United 3: Mateusz Klich scoring goals and Pablo Hernandez at the double as first-half blitz sends clinical Whites top

LEEDS UNITED returned to the top of the Championship and kept the pressure on Norwich City whilst keeping ahead of Sheffield United with a stunning 3-0 win at Tuesday night's hosts Reading.

Leeds again scored with their first chance when Mateusz Klich finished a lovely move in the 14th minute.

Pablo Hernandez then doubled the Whites advantage with a fine effort that found the net in off the post just eight minutes later but even that effort was eclipsed by a rocket of a shot from Hernandez to bag his second and United's third two minutes before the break.

Reading created the game's first chance in the 11th minute when a smart turn from Andy Yiadom opened up bags of space in the area but Kiko Casilla proved equal to Yiadom's low shot from a tight angle with the Spaniard beating the ball away.

Leeds made Reading and Yiadom pay just three minutes later when Tyler Roberts played the ball into Luke Ayling whose cross was calmly converted by Klich after a clever step over from Patrick Bamford.

Reading threatened to net an equaliser just two minutes later when Yakou Meite broke away down the left but Casilla beat Danny Loader to his low cross.

And a clinical Leeds then doubled their advantage five minutes later when an excellent low shot from Hernanandez from the edge of the box whizzed past keeper Emi Martinez and into the back of the net off the right-hand post.

Leeds should have had another just two minutes later but a fierce drive from Klich flashed inches wide of the post.

Martinez then saved low from Bamford with Reading feeding on mere scraps from the odd counter attack but two such breaks were ended by fine tackles from first Pontus Jansson and then skipper Liam Cooper.

Leeds were cruising and it was no surprise when a third goal arrived three minutes before the break as Hernandez let fly from 25 yards with a scorching effort that flew past Martinez into the opposite corner.

Reading offered very little after the break but Leeds looked fortunate to survive a sending off when the already booked Luke Ayling brought down Mo Barrow with a late tackle.

Ayling escaped with a strong talking to from referee Gavin Ward and Ayling was then taken off just two minutes later for Stuart Dallas after United had almost bagged a fourth when Jack Harrison fired wide.

Reading then squandered a rare chance when Casilla brilliantly tipped a header from Yiadom over the bar.

Roberts then fired another Leeds chance at Martinez shortly before being taken off for Jamie Shackleton who has handed a chance in midfield.

Leeds then had three glorious chances to add a fourth through Bamford who put a low shot out for a throw-in before missing an Alioski cross which fell to Hernandez who fired wide.

Bamford went much closer in the following minute when firing just wide from inside the area after a fine pass from Shackleton.

Harrison's shot from inside the area was then beaten away by Martinez with Hernandez blazing the follow-up attempt and opportunity for a hat-trick over the bar.

But Leeds had long since been home and hosed with the Whites now one point ahead of Norwich City who take on Hull City at Carrow Road on Wednesday night,

Sheffield United remain two points behind Leeds in third following their 2-0 success at home to Brentford ahead of Saturday's showdown at Elland Road.

Reading: Martinez, Yiadom, Moore, Miazga, Blackett, East (Harriott 63), Baker, Loader (McCleary 81), Swift, Barrow (Olise 69), Meite. Subs not used: Walker, Gunter, O'Shea, McShane.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling (Dallas 56), Phillips, Klich (Douglas 74), Roberts (Shackleton 69), Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Gotts, Brown.

Referee: G Ward.