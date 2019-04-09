REACTION AND RECAP: Preston North End 0 Leeds United 2 - Patrick Bamford speaks of relief; Marcelo Bielsa hails deserved victory Alex Neil and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Deepdale as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites look to return to second in the Championship at Alex Neil's Lilywhites. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Where are the haters?' - Leeds United fans revel in Patrick Bamford's double at Preston TEAM NEWS: Preston North End v Leeds United - Pablo Hernandez starts for unchanged Whites following ankle problem but no Jack Clarke