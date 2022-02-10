Here's the YEP take on who had a good day and who didn't.

Good day

Pascal Struijk

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRUSTRATION: For Leeds United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha, left, as Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, right, looks on during Wednesday night's 3-3 thriller at Villa Park. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Banished memories of his last visit and that early substitution with a solid defensive performance, a real attacking threat at corners and some lovely passing.

Daniel James

A centre forward's display. In the right place to score, scored two, hit the bar, ran the Villa defence into the ground and put Tyrone Mings on his backside. This was a timely performance.

Rodrigo

One of his best displays of the season. Some lovely touches and passes, a lot of clever movement. Pressed well to nick the ball off defenders too.

Philippe Coutinho

What a performance in the first half. He faded a little in the second half but he shone so brightly before the break that he deserved the plaudits. His passes for Ramsey's goals were inch perfect and the little pause before releasing the ball for the second of those was breathtakingly good decision making. Took his own goal well too.

Bad day

Ezri Konsa

Any centre-half on the pitch when a man as small as Daniel James scores from a header would feel disappointment. His decision to block Meslier with such a clumsy, flailing arm could perhaps have warranted a straight red but to do it on a yellow, in any case, was mindless. Could so easily have cost his team.

Raphinha

A quiet night. Perhaps his Brazil exploits and the travel were still in his legs, but he couldn't get going at all. That Leeds still scored three without the wing wizard on form bodes well, however.

Off camera moments

Raphinha's anger was burning before kick-off, a decision going against his team in the warm-up game of keep-ball enough to furrow his brow. By full-time the scowl was still there as he went down the tunnel looking frustrated.

Gary McAllister was out pinging the ball around with the Villa staff as they awaited their players for the warm-up and a stray Leeds ball found its way to his feet, so he clipped it smartly to Tyler Roberts. McAllister looks in great nick. An Over 50s team somewhere in Birmingham will be crying out for his talent.

As the two teams finished their warm-ups Luke Ayling and Emiliano Martinez shared a warm embrace. The pair were together briefly at Arsenal when the keeper joined the Gunners as a 17-year-old after a trial. There was a reunion in the stands too as Tony Dorigo and ex Villa boss Brian Little caught up before the game.

Leeds' Scouse contingent were deep in conversation as the second half unfolded, Adam Forshaw giving Joe Gelhardt the benefit of his wisdom and explaining some of what he was witnessing as the visitors assumed control having levelled.

That third Leeds goal was enough to inspire John McGinn to try and rally his side, who had let slip a two-goal advantage and looked way off their first half pace. The Scot was furiously trying to pump up the Villa players in a break in play but they struggled to show the football of the first half.

Immediately prior to Konsa's moment of madness, Steven Gerrard had been preparing to bring on Danny Ings, but having witnessed the red card coming out, the Villa boss turned to his substitute and despondendly invited him to sit back down.

Tempers were fraying on the pitch and off it, Lucas Digne feeling the need to remonstrate with the away fans in time added on.

Rodrigo lost his temper completely, blasting the ball away after a Raphinha foul halted Leeds' attempt to build late momentum. The final whistle saw him march straight down the tunnel, something he later apologised for on social media when questioned by a supporter.

It was otherwise all hugs and smiles after the game as Martinez took off his shirt and presented it to Bielsa's assistant Pablo Quiroga on the halfway line.