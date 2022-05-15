Leeds attacker Raphinha sat solemnly at the base of the goalposts beneath the Norman Hunter Stand after United drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Brazilian appeared to be absorbing the remnants of an afternoon in which Pascal Struijk kept survival hopes alive with a stoppage time header.

Raphinha was approached, firstly by Kalvin Phillips, and then director of football Victor Orta, as the pair spoke separately with the 25-year-old talisman.

It followed United's final home game of the season, after which the first-team squad proceeded to do a lap of honour around Elland Road.

Rumours linking the Brazilian with a move away from West Yorkshire have been constant throughout his second season as a Leeds player.

Five months ago, links arose purporting a deal had been agreed with German giants Bayern Munich, while supposed interest from Liverpool made headlines prior to the Reds' move for Luis Diaz.

Spanish sources recently reported Barcelona had taken a serious interest in the player; the latest club in a long list of elite suitors.

On the terraces at Elland Road, there is a reluctant acceptance that Raphinha's career will progress elsewhere, away from Leeds United and that a summer departure appears likely, regardless of how United finish the campaign.

Relegation to the Championship would all but guarantee Raphinha's exit, however there is lingering hope that a Premier League stay could persuade Raphinha to remain, as improbable as that seems.

As Phillips approached Raphinha at the end of the game, he brandished a homemade, cardboard sign in the Brazilian's direction which read: "Raphinha. Make me smile."

The pair shared a brief conversation and exchanged grins before heading down the tunnel and back to the dressing room - perhaps for the final time at Elland Road.

Tucked under his arm, Raphinha carried the cardboard sign - it could yet prove to be a lasting memento from his time at the club.