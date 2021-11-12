The Selecao booked their place at next year's mid-season Qatar World Cup with the victory at the Neo Química Arena in Sao Paulo.

Raphinha was handed just his second start and fourth cap for his nation by head coach Tite in front of 22,000 spectators.

The game proved to be a tense and hot-tempered affair though the hosts managed to claim a narrow victory thanks to a second half goal from Lucas Paquetá.

The Lyon man produced a clever first-time finish from inside the box following a one-touch flick-on by Neymar to bag the only goal of the game and settle the tie.

With the victory Brazil extended their World Cup qualifying unbeaten run to 28 games and officially earned their place as the 2022 edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Raphinha completed 64 minutes on the night though failed to register a goal or an assist in the game. He did enjoy 38 touches, complete 16 passes, attempt four crosses and win five duels on the night - though also lost possession on 14 occasions.

Check out the highlights above or here from the game.