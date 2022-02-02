Raphinha suffers injury in Qatar 2022 qualifier, Kalvin Phillips explains his off-pitch impact

Raphinha limps off after shining for Brazil

Last night Raphinha hobbled off the field in the 82nd minute after putting on another impressive display for his country as Brazil claimed a 4-0 victory over Paraguay in a Qatar 2022 qualifier.

The Whites winger opened the scoring for the Seleção in the 28th minute, bringing down a long ball from Marquinhos and striking low into the bottom corner.

He had earlier had an opener chalked off, after VAR deemed he had handled the ball in the build-up to the goal, which he scored inside two minutes.

In the second half, Raphinha came close to scoring again when his volley hit the post.

But, with ten minutes left to play, the 25-year-old was subjected to a bad challenge by Paraguay centre-back Júnior Alonso.

Though he first attempted to carry on, Raphinha received treatment and limped off the field shortly after.

Raphinha celebrates scoring during Brazil's 4-0 Qatar 2022 qualifier win over Paraguay. Pic: Douglas Magno.

Kalvin Phillips reveals his off-pitch impact

Whites talisman Kalvin Phillips won't let his extended injury lay-off prevent him from helping the team, the midfielder claimed this week.

The 26-year-old has missed United's last six Premier League games since limping off with a hamstring injury against Brentford in December.

Kalvin Phillips hobbles off after injuring his hamstring during Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Brentford. Pic: Stu Forster.

Phillips is not expected to return until next month at the earliest, but that hasn't stopped him from making a contribution at Thorp Arch, he explained to the YEP.

“It’s just being good around the training ground,” Phillips said.

“Obviously I have been out for a while and you can see me getting frustrated sometimes in the physio room and in the gym.

“But, whenever I am around the lads, I try to make them happy and make them smile.

Leeds United transfer target Brenden Aaronson in action for the US Men's National Team against El Salvador in January. Pic: Emilee Chinn.

“It’s just about keeping them happy and getting the banter going."

Former Leeds United player reviews the January Transfer Window

In this week's column, Tony Dorigo gives his thoughts on Leeds United's quiet January Transfer window.

The Whites brought in one new player, 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph, with their hopes of securing number one transfer target, RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, dashed by the Austrian side's refusal of two bids, reportedly worth £15m and £20m.

But Dorigo claims that the players which Leeds need are already in the building.

"The ‘new’ players who can bolster us are actually the ones in the treatment room," Dorigo said.

"When they get back fit, I’m sure they’ll be enough and do a job and we’ll be safe.

"From a fan’s point of view, you always want to bring in a player, but clubs always want the right player at the right price and January is never normally that good for that.

"Sometimes you’ve got a gap or a hole that needs fixing but put the wrong player in there and it becomes a real problem."