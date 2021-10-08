Raphinha signals next intentions after sparkling Brazil debut as Leeds United duo hail Whites 'superstar'

Whites ace Raphinha was named on the Brazil bench for Friday morning's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Caracas but was brought on at the interval with Tite's side 1-0 down.

The 24-year-old winger then produced a sensational international debut, laying on two assists and also starting the move that led to a penalty as Brazil fought back to record a 3-1 victory.

Raphinha would have had a hat-trick of assists but for the game's video assistant referee judging a Thiago Silva header offside and the Whites star has already outlined his aim to kick on further for his country.

HUNGRY FOR MORE: Leeds United star Raphinha, who is now a Brazil international with two assists already in the bag. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"Very happy for this victory and for my debut in the Brazilian national team, immense pride," said Raphinha on Instagram.

"Enjoying every minute of this dream come true. Gratitude. Let's go for more."

Brazil are back in action on Sunday night in another away World Cup qualifier against Colombia (kick-off 10pm).

Responding to Raphinha's Instagram post, United's England international star Kalvin Phillips posted: "Superstar bro."

Whites right back Luke Ayling also reposted a picture of Raphinha in action from the club's official account and wrote: "Congratulations Raphinha. Some player and and even better person."

