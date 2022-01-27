Brazil have already secured their qualification for the winter tournament in Qatar but boss Tite has still named a strong squad for two more qualifiers in the current break.

Tite's side will play hosts Ecuador at the high altitude Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito this evening for a 9pm kick-off UK time and the game will be screened live on Premier Sports 1.

Quito is based in the foothills of the Andes mountains and the stadium is 8970 feet above sea level.

GREAT HEIGHTS: Await Leeds United's star winger Raphinha with Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Coverage starts bang on 9pm and reports in South America claim that Raphinha is set to start.

Ecuador are third in the South American qualifying group, 12 points behind runway leaders Brazil who have already qualified along with second-placed Argentina.

The top four seal a direct passage to Qatar with the fifth-placed side heading for play-offs that involve sides from Asia, Oceania and also the North, Central America and Caribbean group.

Brazil will then face a home clash against Paraguay next week in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the contest kicking off at 12.30am UK time from the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte.

The Paraguay clash will also be shown on Premier Sports 1.