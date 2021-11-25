Raphinha has continually dazzled since joining the Whites from Rennes for a bargain fee of £17m last October, the winger having now catapulted himself into the Brazilian national side and as a regular starter.

Liverpool are among several clubs that are interested in the winger but Raphinha has paid a glowing tribute to Leeds and head coach Bielsa in assessing his future ambitions, vowing to repay the love of United's supporters.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, the Brazilian star was asked about Bielsa, United's crowd and if he could achieve everything that he wanted at Leeds and said: "Without a doubt.

WHITES VOW: From Leeds United's Brazilian star winger Raphinha. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“When you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire, together with the manager, the coaching staff, fans who love the club, when you bring these elements together you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium and at the training ground.

“Marcelo Bielsa demands a lot of us. We know that. We’re used to it. We listen to him and he helps us develop and evolve as players, as professionals.

“We listen to him and we play his style of football.

"That’s the football that has put us in view, that has given us attention in the Premier League, that has made us stand out in the Premier League and made Leeds a Premier League team.

"Leeds should never have been out of the Premier League.

"They should have never left the Premier League.

"So when you take that together with the fans who love the club, these fans deserve to be in the Premier League and us as players, the least we can do is repay this love from the fans and get the results that the team and the fans deserve."

Raphinha bagged his fourth and fifth caps for Brazil during the recent November international break with outings against Colombia and Argentina but the Whites ace was forced to miss last weekend's return to Premier League action at Tottenham due to illness.

Raphinha, though, is now back to full health ahead of Saturday evening's clash at Brighton.

Asked how he was and if he was fit and well ahead of Brighton, Raphinha said: "Yes. I can say I am fully recovered from what happened and how I was last week."

