Raphinha in line to face Lionel Messi as Leeds United winger seals first Brazil call

The 24-year-old has been named in Brazil's squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes last summer and the winger weighed in with six goals and nine assists as the Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon their first season back in the Premier League.

Brazil take on Argentina on Sunday, September 5 in a game which will likely feature Lionel Messi following the superstar's switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's PSG team mate Neymar is also in the Brazil squad alongside Raphinha.

The Whites winger becomes the second Leeds player in history to be named in Brazil's national squad, following World Cup winner Roque Junior.

The first of three September World Cup qualifiers in the space of eight days for Brazil will come against Chile at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos﻿ in Santiago on Friday, September 3.

Brazil will then take on Argentina two days later at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, September 5.

BRAZIL CALL: For Leeds United winger Raphinha. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The trio of September clashes will then conclude with a home clash against Peru on ﻿Friday, September 10.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Everton's Richarlison and Manchester City's Ederson have also been included in the squad.

