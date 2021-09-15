Pascal Struijk will miss Leeds' next three matches after the FA upheld his red card from Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

The Belgian defender will serve a three match ban, starting with this Friday’s fixture against Newcastle United, leaving Marcelo Bielsa with a shortage of available players at the back.

However, many believe the initial red card decision was harsh, including Elliot himself who holds no ill will whatsoever towards Struijk.

Ally McCoist was speaking to Laura Woods and Gabby Agbonlahor on Talksport today and said "anyone with any intelligence would see there was no malice" in Strujik's challenge on Harvey Elliot

And one Talksport pundit in particular wasn’t pulling his punches after the news broke earlier today.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has called the FA “bampots” and says they’ve missed the chance to absolve the 22-year old of any blame.

"Not really, sadly,” replied McCoist when host Laura Woods asked if he was surprised by the FA upholding the red card.

"It just shows you, they’re bampots, honest to god.

"They had a chance to absolve that boy (Struijk) of any blame and they’ve not done it.

"He’ll now spend the rest of his career thinking he was responsible in some way, shape or form for that injury to Harvey Elliot.

"It’s scandalous, I’m in bewilderment at some of the decisions these people make.

"Anybody with any level of intelligence can look at that tackle and see it was a horrific injury but there was no malice at all, none whatsoever.