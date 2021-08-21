That’s probably because he hasn’t.

Yet even without meeting, the respect between the duo is clear ahead of today’s Premier League showdown between the Whites and Toffees at Elland Road (kick-off 3pm).

The contest will mark just a second game in charge of Everton for 61-year-old Spaniard Benitez who was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor in June, looking for yet another chapter in his glittering managerial career.

ARGENTINA REPORTS: For Rafa Benitez, above, on Marcelo Bielsa from his players when he was in charge of Valencia, above, pictured back in 2001. Photo by Firo Foto/ALLSPORT via Getty Images.

For Benitez, it all began with Real Madrid’s B team in the late 1980s when Bielsa was making his name at first love Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

The two managers have taken charge of 26 different teams between them since, spanning four different continents and some of the biggest clubs the game has to offer.

Even so, the duo have not once been locked in combat from opposing dugouts.

Until now that is, although both are fully aware of what their opposite number brings to the game.

Bielsa heaped praise on Benitez at his Thursday afternoon pre-match press conference and the favour was returned by Benitez the following day in recalling something of a coach scouting mission whilst in charge of Valencia between 2001 and 2004.

Bielsa was Argentina’s boss at the time.

“Obviously I know him because I had players in Valencia that were playing for the Argentina national team,” said Benitez.

“Every time (Roberto) Ayala and (Pablo) Aimar had to go to Argentina I knew about his methods and the way that he was doing things.

“When he was in Italy I was there and we were talking in a congress and talking about football so I know him.

“I have some friends that also know him and I have seen his teams, that is the most important thing - how his team are playing, what they do and it will be an interesting challenge.

"They have been working together for a while but still we have our ideas and our game plan and we will see how it is going on.”

Asked where he saw 66-year-old Bielsa in terms of the game’s top managers, Benitez reasoned: “His teams are very intense. He is someone that analyses the game every day.

"I don’t know how many minutes he can see and how much analysis he can do. “But in the end it depends on the players that you have whether you can put your ideas in place or not.

“He is doing well with Leeds so obviously he is doing a great job and it will be an interesting challenge for me too.”

The first Everton challenge for Benitez came in last weekend’s clash at home to Southampton in which goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a 3-1 victory.

It meant the perfect start for Benitez after just seven weeks in the hot seat.

Bielsa is now into his fourth year at Elland Road and Benitez says that gives Leeds an automatic boost against his side.

“Obviously it’s a different challenge,” said Benitez, asked about facing Leeds and Bielsa on the back of last weekend’s Saints success.

“Normally when a manager has been in the job for some time, that’s an advantage.

“When a new manager has come in, you need some time to put all of your ideas in the heads of the players and the understanding of what you want to do.

“But we cannot complain and we are happy with where we are and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players.

“We are progressing and we are working really hard so we will see. Obviously the teams of Bielsa are very intense and they work very hard.

“They run a lot and we will have to manage that, trying to do that so that we can challenge and match their intensity and at the same time trying to play well.”

Leeds will also be boosted by the return of a full capacity crowd to Elland Road for the first time since March 2020 but Benitez says his players should be relishing the atmosphere at United’s famous home.

Asked if he would be having a word with his players about how they would handle the occasion, Benitez said: “Yes I think so. But then they have experience and they know the environment and they know what the pressure of the fans means. But this part of your job to have to enjoy that.

“I think it is much better to play in front of the fans even if it’s away because it is another opportunity to show your level so I am happy with that and I am sure the players will be happy with that too.”

