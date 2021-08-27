YOUNG LION - Cody Drameh is one of four Leeds United youngsters called up for the England Under 20 squad. Pic: Getty

On the day Whites Under 23s skipper Charlie Cresswell was called up for the England Under 21s, Bate, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt have earned selection for Andy Edwards' Under 20s Three Lions squad.

Bate arrived at Elland Road this summer in a move from Chelsea and has already made an impressive start to life in Mark Jackson's Under 23s, while the other three called up are now into their second year as Leeds United players.

Drameh played the last time England Under 20s had an outing, in October last year, while Bate, Greenwood and Gelhardt are all making the step up from the Under 18s.

The quartet will take on Romania on Monday September 6 at St George's Park.

With no UEFA or FIFA competitions for their age group, the Under 20s will play a number of games against European opposition this season.

Following the clash with Romania, the Young Lions will take on Italy at St George’s Park on Thursday October 7, before a trip to Czech Republic on Monday October 11 and Portugal on Thursday November 11.